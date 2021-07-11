Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TKC stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.56. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.