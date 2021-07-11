Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TUWOY. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tullow Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.50.

TUWOY stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tullow Oil (TUWOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.