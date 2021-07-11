Tudor Pickering & Holt Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$44.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.15.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TOU opened at C$34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.10. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$12.33 and a 52-week high of C$36.18. The firm has a market cap of C$10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.0699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,813,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$278,860,975.12.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.