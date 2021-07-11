TTC (TTC) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00054397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.29 or 0.00881094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00044501 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

