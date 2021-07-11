TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.46). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.46), with a volume of 128,498 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £463.44 million and a PE ratio of 331.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 253.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.