TrustVerse Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $140,096.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $140,096.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.19 or 0.00865564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044761 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.