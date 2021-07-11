Truist Securiti Weighs in on The Pennant Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Pennant Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.30 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

PNTG stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.72 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.56.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,135.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 140,255 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,162,000 after buying an additional 210,964 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,187 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after buying an additional 35,991 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

