Truist Securiti Comments on NVIDIA Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the computer hardware maker will earn $3.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $715.94.

Shares of NVDA opened at $802.01 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $391.08 and a 12-month high of $835.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $682.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $499.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Shares of NVIDIA are going to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,450 shares of company stock valued at $60,507,536. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

