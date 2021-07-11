TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.30. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 6,746 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $118.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.02.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.