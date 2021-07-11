TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPIC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,009. TPI Composites has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

