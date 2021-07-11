Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 1,046 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.48.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $192.94 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.69 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.12. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $1,820,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,951,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

