Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $113.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.28.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.