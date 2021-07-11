Toroso Investments LLC Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of WBA opened at $47.41 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

