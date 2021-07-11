Toroso Investments LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $232.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.24. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $245.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 186.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $694,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $2,085,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,226,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,138,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,008 shares of company stock valued at $73,847,864 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.41.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

