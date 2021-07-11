Toroso Investments LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $232.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.24. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $245.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 186.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $694,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $2,085,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,226,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,138,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,008 shares of company stock valued at $73,847,864 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.41.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
