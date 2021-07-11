Toroso Investments LLC Has $439,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after buying an additional 1,037,653 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after buying an additional 478,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after buying an additional 239,765 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,659,000 after buying an additional 122,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,812 shares of company stock worth $15,097,664. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

NYSE:EW opened at $107.51 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

