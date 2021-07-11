Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,187 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,603,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,235,000 after purchasing an additional 869,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at $88,938,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,066,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,322,000 after purchasing an additional 444,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $59.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.85. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. JOYY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

