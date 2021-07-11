Toroso Investments LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,742 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,695,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 384,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,025 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

