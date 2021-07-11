Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $371.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

