Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 1,355 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

