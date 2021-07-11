Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.49% of Tivity Health worth $49,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth $212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Tivity Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TVTY opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.50.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

