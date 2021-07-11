Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 43,889 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,889 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Landstar System were worth $28,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Landstar System by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Landstar System by 166.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 1,229.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

LSTR stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.02 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

