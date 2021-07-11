Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,264 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $23,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 451,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,848,000 after purchasing an additional 205,647 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,512.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 236,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 221,859 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 199.9% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $102.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.31 and a 12 month high of $102.14.

