Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,012 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 119,670 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.51% of Glacier Bancorp worth $27,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $54.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

