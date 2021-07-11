Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94,185 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Saia were worth $21,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $935,319,000 after buying an additional 57,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Saia by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,233,000 after buying an additional 33,064 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Saia by 1,093.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after buying an additional 765,562 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Saia by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,468,000 after buying an additional 144,353 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Saia by 25.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,858,000 after buying an additional 123,003 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $206.43 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.14 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.