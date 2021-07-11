Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $24.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,988 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $24,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

EFAV opened at $76.51 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.83.

