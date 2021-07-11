Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 95,098 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.07% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $29,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 137,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $31.39 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $31.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.20.

