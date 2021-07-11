Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Theravance Biopharma worth $17,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,583,000 after purchasing an additional 142,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,687,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3,191.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 641,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 621,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

TBPH stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.16.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

