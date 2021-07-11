TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Shares of TXMD opened at $1.12 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $440.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.92.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter worth $3,685,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 21.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,711,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 2,547,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

