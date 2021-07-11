The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 31.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $153.33 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

