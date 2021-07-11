The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will announce $3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.63 and the lowest is $2.60. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of ($1.90) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 263.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $13.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $15.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $15.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.76.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $6.44 on Friday, hitting $189.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $98.62 and a twelve month high of $203.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

