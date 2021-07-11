The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $195.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIDD traded up $7.07 on Friday, hitting $174.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,602. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.30. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

