The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEV shares. National Bank of Canada started coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $20.00 price objective on The Lion Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research lowered The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

LEV opened at $17.71 on Friday. The Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Equities analysts expect that The Lion Electric will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

