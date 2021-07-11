The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,272 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 48,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 50.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 42,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,654 shares of company stock worth $877,269 over the last three months.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 110.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

