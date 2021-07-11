The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:GBX opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4,331.33, a P/E/G ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.62. The Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

