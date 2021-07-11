The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€109.00” Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €97.30 ($114.47).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SAN opened at €87.22 ($102.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.18. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.