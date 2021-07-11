The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th. Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post earnings of $9.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post $45 EPS for the current fiscal year and $36 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GS stock opened at $371.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

