The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading Up 5.5%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) was up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 4,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,069,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $873.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 483,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 468,565 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.