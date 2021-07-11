The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of The GEO Group worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,940,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,220,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 96,848 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 151,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 769,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 402,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $873.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.47.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

