The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Trading Up 4.6%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.31. Approximately 66,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,200,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.51) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 5,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,662,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,245.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,233 shares of company stock valued at $7,550,547. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Gap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Gap by 43.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in The Gap during the first quarter worth approximately $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

