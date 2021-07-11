The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HSBC lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $73.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

