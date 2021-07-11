The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,156.83 ($67.37).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a report on Monday, May 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

BKG opened at GBX 4,758 ($62.16) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is £137.59. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,902 ($64.04). The company has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider Sean Ellis sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,612 ($60.26), for a total value of £257,119 ($335,927.62). Also, insider William Jackson acquired 14,000 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,712 ($61.56) per share, for a total transaction of £659,680 ($861,876.14).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

