The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

BPRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of BPRN opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.36.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

