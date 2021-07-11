The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Rating Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $0.90 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $1.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:WTER opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.32. The Alkaline Water has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09.
The Alkaline Water Company Profile
