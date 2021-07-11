The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Rating Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $0.90 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $1.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTER opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.32. The Alkaline Water has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.