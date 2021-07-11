Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,334,000 after purchasing an additional 258,583 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,082,000 after buying an additional 232,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after acquiring an additional 545,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,553,000 after acquiring an additional 178,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Textron stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.