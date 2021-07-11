Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 275.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,921 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Textainer Group worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after acquiring an additional 130,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 83,402 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 124.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 231,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 57,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 118.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,510 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.39. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.