Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSCDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.
TSCDY stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.55. Tesco has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.
