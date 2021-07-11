Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TCHBF. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tecan Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tecan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:TCHBF remained flat at $$532.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.64. Tecan Group has a fifty-two week low of $392.00 and a fifty-two week high of $532.00.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

