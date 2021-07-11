TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 145,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Gores Holdings VI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GHVI. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GHVI opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

