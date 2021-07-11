TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2,079.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 74.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,551 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 691.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 190,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakmont Corp raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 1,464,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 263,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $13.89 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $635,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,206,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,425.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $845,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,538,096 shares of company stock worth $190,414,684. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.