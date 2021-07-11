TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,801 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADCT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,986,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,612,000 after acquiring an additional 898,606 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. 47.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADCT. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $53.35.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. Research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

